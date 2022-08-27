Rapinoe leads Reign to 2-1 win

ORLANDO, FL – OL Reign (7-4-6) pulled off a 2-1 comeback win against the the Orlando Pride (5-6-6) on Megan Rapinoe’s stoppage time winner. The win earned three big points for the Reign and ended Orlando’s seven game unbeaten streak.
Down 1-0 in the second half, Megan Rapinoe beat her defenders to serve a beautiful ball into the box. Bethany Balcer dove to get her head on it to level the score.
And then in extra time, the Reign found the game winner when Sofia Huerta crossed a ball from the top of the 18-yard box to Rapinoe on the back post. She volleyed the ball into the back of the net to secure three points and yet another comeback road win for OL Reign.