Rapinoe leads Reign to 2-1 win

Since returning from international duty, Megan Rapinoe has recorded either a goal or an assist in every NWSL game she’s appeared in.

ORLANDO, FL – OL Reign (7-4-6) pulled off a 2-1 comeback win against the the Orlando Pride (5-6-6) on Megan Rapinoe’s stoppage time winner. The win earned three big points for the Reign and ended Orlando’s seven game unbeaten streak.

Down 1-0 in the second half, Megan Rapinoe beat her defenders to serve a beautiful ball into the box. Bethany Balcer dove to get her head on it to level the score.