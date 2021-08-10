Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit RBI singles in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.
The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin got the third out to send the game into extra innings.
Logan Gilbert started the game for Seattle. He gave up two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five.
Haniger hit his 26th homer of the season in the 4th inning. Kyle Seager followed with his 25th home run in 2021.