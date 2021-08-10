Rangers rally twice over Mariners, snap 14-game road skid

The Rangers rallied twice to snap their six-game losing streak, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before a near-disastrous ninth by reliever Spencer Patton. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin got the third out to send the game into extra innings.