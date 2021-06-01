Rams' top-ranked defense still rolling as playoffs loom

Tops in the NFL in fewest points allowed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had the franchise's first top-ranked NFL defense in decades. They ranked No. 1 in total yards allowed, yards passing allowed, passing TDs allowed, first downs allowed and points allowed.

LA's next task is to slow down Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in the rivals’ third meeting in nine weeks. The Rams’ defense took them to the sixth seed in the NFC postseason, two games behind Seattle.