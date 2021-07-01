x
Wilson knows challenge, and headache, Rams present Seahawks

The Rams are the only team he has a losing record against
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) tries to fend off a sack by Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — No team has tested Russell Wilson’s patience during his career like the Los Angeles Rams. Or has thrown the Seahawks quarterback for more sacks or given him more headaches.

In other words, don’t expect easy yards or easy points for Seattle on Saturday when the Seahawks host the Rams in the NFC playoffs. Throughout his career, no team has troubled Wilson like the Rams. 

He’s 8-10 against them, the only team he has a losing record against. He’s also been sacked 72 times in 18 games by the Rams, an average of four per game.