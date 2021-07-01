Wilson knows challenge, and headache, Rams present Seahawks

The Rams are the only team he has a losing record against

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — No team has tested Russell Wilson’s patience during his career like the Los Angeles Rams. Or has thrown the Seahawks quarterback for more sacks or given him more headaches.

In other words, don’t expect easy yards or easy points for Seattle on Saturday when the Seahawks host the Rams in the NFC playoffs. Throughout his career, no team has troubled Wilson like the Rams.