In 2018, Bonney Lake High School won the longest championship in Washington's 3-A softball history. Bonney Lake beat Snohomish 8-5 in 13 innings for the school’s first-ever state softball title.

Senior Brooke Nelson is the team captain and considered by many to be one of the best pitchers and hitters in state history. Last season, Nelson hit .833 with 21 homeruns. Her league ERA was 0.00 with over 300 strikeouts. Nelson fired five no-hitters during her junior season.

"I find it hard to argue, she may be the best two-way player that this state has ever produced," said Bonney Lake coach Andrew Sage. "She set three national federation records last year, she's been a consistent 600 hitter for her career."

Nelson is a 3-time league MVP and the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year. And while her stats are mind-blowing, it's her attention to detail, and the constant pursuit to get better that separates her from others.

“She’s probably the hardest worker I have ever coached, and I have coached a lot of great athletes," said Sage. "She’s got that moxie, that 'it' factor, she’s also a tremendous leader.”

Some pitchers can get in a zone and ignore everyone around them, not so with Brooke Nelson. Shelby Welfringer on 3rd base has been playing with her for several years now.

"She is always talking, talking to the outfield, the infield, talking to everyone, keeping everyone in the game and in a good mood," said Welfringer.

Nelson told KING 5, "You have to work together with the other 8 people on the team, gelling as a team and I think that’s something we do a very good job at Bonney Lake of, gelling together."

For Nelson, getting the chance to play with her younger sister Brynn is something she'll never forget. "It's a dream come true to play with your best friend, the experience is kind of indescribable," she said.

Nelson gives a lot of praise to her parents for helping her become a great athlete. Her mom played college softball and her dad played football with the Huskies.

"I’ve grown up around the University of Washington, going to football games since I was 6 months old. And when I got older, I could walk and the softball field is right next to football field, so being able to look over at that field, I just kept telling myself I want to play there one day and I kept working towards that goal and going towards it," said Nelson.

This past November, Brooke signed a letter of intent to play for her dream school, the University of Washington. Nelson has maintained a 3.97 GPA in the classroom and has volunteered locally as a youth softball and volleyball coach.

