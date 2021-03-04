Posey, Longoria go deep again as Giants top Mariners 6-3

Yusei Kikuchi tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Longoria and Buster Posey both homered for the second straight game, and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of the Seattle Mariners' bullpen issues for a 6-3 win.

Posey went deep leading off the third inning and Longoria added a two-run shot off starter Yusei Kikuchi in the sixth to tie it at 3. Donovan Solano had three hits and two RBIs for the Giants.

A night after San Francisco’s bullpen struggled late, it was Seattle’s turn to have problems with one of its relievers. The Giants scored three runs off Seattle reliever Drew Steckenrider in the seventh inning.