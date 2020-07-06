x
Gregg Popovich: “Embarrassed as a white person”

Credit: AP
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speaks with fans during practice before the start of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he’s “embarrassed as a white person” that George Floyd could die in such a “nonchalant” manner.

The 71-year-old Popovich addressed Floyd’s death in a video released Saturday by the Spurs as part of the team’s #SpursVoices social media series.

Floyd was in handcuffs when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. Derek Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.