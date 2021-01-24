Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd round at UFC 257

Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round at UFC 257.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dustin Poirier stopped Conor McGregor with a flurry of punches midway through the second round at UFC 257.

Poirier avenged his loss to the Irish superstar in 2014 with a knockout victory in their rematch.

Poirier caught McGregor with a series of shots to the head before buckling his knees with two left hands.

"We're 1 and 1, maybe we have to do it again."



💎 @DustinPoirier really did THAT! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/w1VtQSQgev — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021