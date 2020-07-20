Petrusev chooses to go pro instead of returning to Gonzaga

Petrusev will join Mega Bemax in Serbia.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev has decided to play professionally instead of return for his junior season at Gonzaga, according to his Twitter.

The forward will take his talents to play for Mega Bemax in Serbia. Petrusev initially declared for the NBA Draft, but made this decision prior to it. He was projected by many to go undrafted.

"The decision that I made was everything but easy, and was definitely the hardest decision that I’ve had to make in my life thus far," Petrusev said in a statement on Monday. "I am extremely excited about my next step and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me. I’ve dreamed about playing in the NBA my entire life and I am truly grateful that I am in the position to have my dreams come true."

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Petrusev didn't inform the staff and that the team found out when the initial report came out.

I’m told the staff found out this news today when the report below surfaced. https://t.co/rU8zFlyaV7 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) July 20, 2020

Petrusev spoke fondly of Gonzaga in the statement.

“I gave every ounce of myself to Gonzaga University. I enjoyed each and every moment spent in Spokane and those memories will forever be in my heart," Petrusev said in a statement."Gonzaga University will always be my second home and place where I will be returning often.”

Petrusev is coming off a stellar season with the Zags where he won West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors. He averaged 17.5 points and about eight rebounds per game.