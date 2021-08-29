x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Perez homers, Seager answers in Mariner's 4-3 win over Royals

Kyle Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager heads to second base on a fielding error by Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle.

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. 

Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home. 

Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth. 

Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3, but Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.