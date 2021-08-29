Perez homers again, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

Kyle Seager hit his career-high 31st homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.

BUH-BYE 👋



3️⃣1️⃣ is a career-high for Seags! pic.twitter.com/aOEwZ1Dgok — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 29, 2021

Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth. Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3, but Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales pitched seven innings of five-hit ball to improve to 5-0 in his last 10 starts dating to July 9.