Peninsula pitcher redefines perfect with remarkable stretch

Alli Kimball has been nothing short of dominant for the Peninsula Seahawks this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Peninsula Seahawks finished their regular season on a high note by beating their rivals from Gig Harbor, clinching their first league title in a decade.

"We've got 14 kids on varsity, and they are just an amazing group. They've bound together," said Mike Paul, head coach at Peninsula.

Against Gig Harbor, junior ace Alli Kimball led the way with 16 strikeouts.

It wasn't her best performance of the season, however.

On April 29th against Central Kitsap, Kimball did not give up a hit or a walk and she struck out 10.

It was her first ever perfect game.

"Coach Paul before the game said that I was going to throw a perfect game and kind of gave me some motivation. And from the first three batters I knew that if I kept my rhythm that I would be able to throw the perfect game," said Kimball. "It was untouchable. They couldn't touch her. Just a perfect game, I don't think we got to a two ball count," says Paul.

One perfect game is historic enough, but to throw two perfect games, now that would be legendary.

4 days later, Kimball would strike again. No hits, no walks, and 11 strikeouts.

Back-to-back perfect games.

"It's so cool, because it's like the first time like I've ever seen someone dominate so much," said Malia Coit.

In two games, Alli faced 30 batters. 30 up, 30 down.

"Oh my gosh, it's kind of leaves me speechless, again just pure excitement," Kimball said.

Alli then started her next game against North Thurston with a perfect inning: 9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 strikeouts.

"Two perfect games , and a perfect inning all together, when does this happen? You know it's been it's been fun," Paul said.

"I've never felt such a good bond with the whole team around me and had so much trust," said Kimball.

Kimball credits her defense for a pair of perfectos, so we asked her teammates if it was fun to watch up close.

"Being honest, it was a little boring in the field, because she just kept striking everyone out. So, it's kind of just like, you get ready. Oh, there's another one down and then there's two, there's three, now go back in the dugout, good inning guys," Coit said.

Kimball has just committed to play softball for Western Washington University.