Paul Silvi: Dickert Deserves Chance To Lead Cougars

SEATTLE — The Cougars earned every bit of their victory in the Apple Cup. It was more about their impressive performance than the Huskies' lackluster finish to a lost season.

Cougs quarterback Jayden de Laura and his offensive weapons combined to rack up 454 yards in the 40-13 victory - the Cougs' largest margin of victory in the series. And if it hadn't been for several defensive stands by the Huskies in the first half, the score would have been much more lopsided.

I don't have a horse in the race. I've been in Seattle for 28 years and each year when the Apple Cup rolls around, I just hope for a competitive game. The last seven, all Washington victories, were by an average of 21 points. Those games were all but over by halftime. It took until early in the third quarter to realize this year's game had been decided.

The Cougs are a fun team to watch. In fact, the players seem like they're having a lot more fun playing each week under interim head coach Jake Dickert.

Listening to the Huskies after this game, told a different story.

As someone who watched Sam Huard play almost effortless football throughout high school, watching him start for Washington in the Apple Cup was difficult and at times painful.

The decision to give a true freshman his first college start in this annual rivalry game speaks volumes about the rudderless Washington football program. Going into this game, Huard threw a total of 11 passes in his college career, completing five. Let me write that again - Huard was 5-for-11. In what universe do those stats scream, "Hey, this kid should start."

The UW coaching staff set Huard up to fail. He threw four interceptions trying to run an offense that mostly limped through the season. The Huskies didn't get a first down until the final minutes of the first half.

Huard replaced a more experienced Dylan Morris who started 15 games and was second in the Pac-12 in passing yards. Yes, Morris has struggled this season. He currently leads the conference in interceptions and ranks second to last in passer rating. But his experience likely would have helped make a difference for an offense that spent all season trying to find itself.

I have no doubt Huard has a bright future with the Huskies, but the future definitely wasn't Friday evening.

That evening belonged to the Cougars and their faithful.

At the risk of being a prisoner of the moment, it looks like WSU has found its new head coach. Jake Dickert rallied the troops midway through the season after the departure of former head coach Nick Rolovich and the players responded.

Outside of their final quarter at Oregon, the Cougs played inspired football under Dickert. Can he recruit? Can he help market and sell the program? We'll see, but we know he can coach. Dickert scrambled together a staff to fill vacancies after four assistants got fired and that staff rallied around the program and the players.

From all reports, Cougar alumni will tell you Pullman is a special place, but those same alums will admit, it's a tough place to sustain winning. Dickert has earned his chance to build a winning program. He has quickly become a fan favorite, especially on social media where those fans created the hashtag #BigDickertEnergy.