Parker scores 25 points, Sky hit 15 3s to rout Storm

EVERETT, Wash. — Candace Parker scored a season-high 25 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 107-75 on Sunday to complete a two-game sweep.

Chicago tied its franchise record with 15 3-pointers and set the club mark for margin of victory at 32.

The Sky have won three in a row, also beating Seattle 73-69 on Thursday night. Seattle has lost three in a row and is 2-5 since returning for the Olympic break.