Padres to hire Bob Melvin as manager according to reports

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have agreed to make Bob Melvin its manager in a three-year deal, according to MLB.com's Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell who cited unnamed sources in reporting the news Thursday. Melvin, who turned 60 the day the news came down, spent more than a decade as skipper for the Oakland A's.

As of Thursday evening, the Padres had not confirmed the news.

Reaction was swift on social media with some baseball fans lamenting the news and Padres fans reacting to the quick replacement of Jayce Tingler who was ousted earlier this month after two years at the helm in San Diego.

In 222 games as manager, the Padres finished 116-106 giving Tingler the second-highest winning percentage by a manager in franchise history.

Melvin has a career 1,346-1,272 record as a manager, including 853-764 with Oakland over the past 11 years, according to MLB.com. Prior to his time with the A's, Melvin was manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He was awarded NL Manager of the Year in 2007 AL Manager of the Year in 2012 and 2018.

Prior to his managerial career, Melvin had a 10-year stint as a Major League Baseball player as a catcher for several teams between 1985 and 1994.

