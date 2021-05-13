Pac-12 picks MGM executive George Kliavkoff as next commissioner

The vote was unanimous

The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference’s next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with another college sports outsider.

The conference presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search that included speculation about some familiar names in college sports being considered, such as former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte. Instead, the Pac-12′s next commissioner comes to the conference with no experience as an administrator in college sports.

Kliavkoff has been the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment in Las Vegas since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties. He served as a member of the Board of Governors of the WNBA and managed the Las Vegas Aces WNBA franchise prior to selling the team earlier this year to Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis.

“I am thrilled to be the Pac-12 Commissioner. This is a challenging time for intercollegiate athletics, but I believe these challenges also create significant opportunities,” Kliavkoff said in a statement. “I loved being a student-athlete, and I’m passionate about the doors that college sports and higher education open for young women and men. My job at the Pac-12 will be to help manage the balance between continued academic excellence, student-athlete well-being and an even higher level of athletic achievement.”