Pac-12 likely to follow suit and cancel 2020 football season amid coronavirus concerns

Less than a week after releasing its updated schedule, it appears the Big Ten won't be moving forward with its 2020 season. The Pac-12 is expected to follow suit.

The hits keep on coming for college and professional sports amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Now the 2020 college football season could be sidelined.

Reports surfaced Monday that the Big Ten won't be moving forward with its 2020 fooball season, and it's likely the Pac-12 would follow suit.

DeseretNews reports the Pac-12 decision could come Tuesday after the CEO group meets.

Athletes from several Pac-12 schools, which includes the University of Washington and Washington State University, have already threatened not to play if their demands on racial injustice and coronavirus safety measures aren't met.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten's presidents have voted to cancel its upcoming college football season amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. An official announcement regarding the cancellation of the season is expected on Tuesday.

The Mountain West Conference has canceled all 2020 fall sports and may reschedule the football season for spring.

The decision to postpone the fall sports' seasons affects men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Reports suggest the Pac-12 is likely to follow the lead of the Big Ten and Mountain West conferences in cancelling the 2020 football season, but its unclear if Washington schools would reschedule games for the spring.