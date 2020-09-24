x
Pac-12 football season to kick off in November

The Pac-12 will hold a six-game football season starting Nov. 7.
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Myles Gaskin #9 of the Washington Huskies scores a touchdown during the second half in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19. 

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement. 

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday. 

