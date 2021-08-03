How to get out on the water in Seattle without owning a boat

No boat? No problem! There are plenty of fun and unique ways to get out on the water in Seattle without one. 🛥️

Us Seattleites are lucky to be so close to the water and all the fun activities that come with it. Boats are one way to get around, but if you don't have one, there are still plenty of fun and unique ways to enjoy time on the water.

Check out some of these ideas to help you plan your next aquatic adventure! Note that these are just a few options "Evening" has featured in the past, but there are plenty more rental places all around the Puget Sound.

Be sure to check websites or call ahead for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 guidelines.

Seattle Donut Boats

Rental boats shaped like a donut offer smooth rides on Lake Union for $125 for one hour and $198 for two hours, and operators don’t need any prior boating experience. Drivers must be 25 and over. seattledonutboat.com





Alki Kayak Tours

Alki Kayak Tours is a West Seattle staple, offering gear and tours for Washingtonians who want to get out on the water. kayakalki.com





Hot Tub Boats

Need we say more? hottubboats.com





Northwest Outdoor Center