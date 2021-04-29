Do a DIY parade in Seattle for Opening Day of Boating Season

The Electric Boat Company can have you afloat on Lake Union to kick off the season. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The first weekend in May is traditionally the opening day of boating season in Seattle, but the big Seattle Yacht Club boat parade through Montlake Cut has been canceled for 2021 (thanks for nothing, pandemic). You can make a parade of your own - socially distanced of course - with The Electric Boat Company. You don't even have to be able to pull start an engine. "We have over 25 Duffy Electric Boats, we also rent Donut boats, these boats have been very COVID friendly, meaning you drive them yourselves, you take out your family, you're not with anyone else." said Matt Jensen, the GM of this family owned and operated local business.

"Lake Union is a very unique experience, it's kind of the heart of Seattle, you can see the Space Needle, downtown, you can go all the way up the Ballard Locks, all the way over to the Montlake Cut," said Jensen.

Standard electric boats hold up to 10 passengers and go for 125 an hour - if you're sharing the cost with friends that's a reasonable price for an hour on the water. They're as easy to run as a golf cart, and captains must be 25 or over. Reservations are recommended, the Donut Boats will also be available starting May 1. There may not be an official opening day boat parade this year, but nothing's stopping you from celebrating one of the waterways that makes life in Seattle one-of-a-kind.