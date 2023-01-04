Site reservations to open 4 days in advance at some Olympic National Park campgrounds

Olympic National Park officials said it hopes the new changes will give visitors more flexibility.

SEATTLE — Reservations at some campgrounds in Olympic National Park are changing to allow visitors to book closer to their intended stay.

The changes open up reservation windows for certain sites at the Kalaloch, Hoh, Mora and Fairholme Campgrounds to six months in advance, others to two weeks in advance, with some only opening four days in advance. Olympic National Park said it hopes the new changes will give visitors more flexibility.

The park recommends visitors use recreation.gov to find the exact reservation window for each campsite.

The following campground sites can be booked between May 25 - Sept. 20 with reservations opening at 7 a.m.

Kalaloch Campground

Olympic National Park will release campsites at Kalaloch Campground in three staggered blocks by loop, according to the park.

A and B loop campsites will be available to reserve six months in advance. A14, A16, A18 and A19 will not be reservable due to bluff erosion.

C and D loop campsites will be available to reserve two weeks in advance. The park advised that some closures may come to the D loop due to bluff erosion.

E and F loop campsites will be available to reserve four days in advance.

Hoh Campground

Hoh Campground sites will also be released in three staggered blocks by loop.

Visitors can reserve A loop sites six months in advance, C loop sites two weeks in advance and B loop sites four days in advance.

Mora Campground

For Mora Campground sites, A, B and E loop sites will be available six months in advance, C loop sites will be available two weeks in advance and D loop sites will be available four days in advance.

Fairholme Campground