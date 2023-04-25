How you can participate in Bike Everywhere Month in western Washington

Bike Everywhere Month is designed to get people of all skill levels outdoors and biking.

SEATAC, Wash. — May is Bike Everywhere Month.

Sponsored by the Seattle Department of Transit, Bike Everywhere Month is designed to get people of all skill levels outdoors and biking.

EVENTS

Twice each month between May and September, bicycle weekends will take place on Lake Washington Boulevard, with other events being held throughout the month of May.

During bicycle weekends, Lake Washington Boulevard will be closed to cars from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday, between Seward Park and Mount Baker Park. Bicycle weekends are put on by Seattle Parks and Recreation.

This summer, bicycle weekends will take place on:

May: 20-21; 27-28

June: 17-18; 24-25

July: 1-2; 15-16

August: 19-20; 26-27

September: 2-3; 16-17

TRAILS

For those looking for a more advanced or longer ride, AllTrails lets riders filter by difficulty, length, scenery, and activity.

More advanced rides included on the site are Rattlesnake Ledge Trail, listed as moderately difficult, with an elevation increase of 1,459 feet. The full trail totals 5.3 miles and usually takes bikers just over three hours.

Mount Fremont Lookout Trail is another moderate ride totaling 5.7 miles with an elevation increase of 1,108 feet. The average time to complete the Freemount trail is just under three hours.

Mount Si Trail is listed as a hard trail at 7.5 miles with an elevation gain of 3,336 feet.

WHY BIKE?

Washington was named the most bicycle-friendly state by the League of American Bicyclists for seven years in a row. The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages biking as a more sustainable and traffic-reducing way to commute.

According to the University of Montana, biking is one of the healthiest ways to exercise. It burns calories while building strength and increasing balance. It builds endurance, helps define and tone muscles, increases cardiovascular fitness, reduces anxiety and depression, and increases blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Motor vehicles produce over 30% of carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S., and over 80% of carbon monoxide emissions according to the University of Montana.