King tides on Washington's coast

Safe viewing advice from the Westport man who shot viral video of last November's king tides

WESTPORT, Wash. — This week there are king tides – ultra high tides – happening on Washington’s coast. When a king tide last November made waves in Westport, Greg Jacobs, owner of local production company Capture.Share.Repeat shot a viral video of the mighty waves.

“Westport has the perfect set up for watching king tides and these really big waves coming in,” said Jacobs. “We have this great observation tower that you can safely walk up and check out the waves from different angles and the higher vantage point leads to this really cool experience where you and your family can watch the waves safely.”

It’s such a great vantage point that Experience Westport has a live webcam there, so that you can check out the high tides while staying high and dry. If you visit in person when the waves are big, always use caution, even at the tower, Jacobs warns.

“It is still dangerous, so when you're approaching the tower, you just have to be careful and never turn your back to the ocean.”

His favorite shot from last November's king tides?

“This really massive backwash wave - that happened right behind the tower. That wave crashed so big it was as tall as the whole tower and the vantage point I had just made that scene pretty surreal."

Storm watching is a popular pastime on the coast in the winter, and waves can be dramatic even without the extremely high tides taking place midday this January 11th, 12th and 13th. If you go heed Jacob’s advice and view the action from a safe spot.