No parking fees on the day after Thanksgiving is an ongoing state parks tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Parking fees will once again be waived at Pacific Northwest state park sites on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in an ongoing tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping.

Visitors to state parks in Oregon and Washington can park for free on Friday as parks departments in both states waive all parking fees that are normally charged to visitors who don’t have annual park passes.

The fee-free holiday is known as Green Friday in Oregon. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is waiving the fees in 25 state parks that normally charge a $5 daily parking fee, including popular Smith Rock, Cape Lookout, Silver Falls and more.

“The outdoors provides everyone a place to escape pandemic and holiday stress,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. “We are proud to partner with REI to promote this tradition, and offer Oregonians an alternative to the busiest shopping day of the year.”

Fishing, clamming and crabbing will also be free in Oregon this weekend, as no tags or licenses will be required Nov. 26 or 27.

In Washington, the parks department is calling it Autumn Day in 2021, and will rename it Native American Heritage Day for 2022.