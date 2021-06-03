What do you get when you combine golf and frisbee? Disc golf! - Field Trip Friday

Watch Team Evening try out the growing sport at Fort Steilacoom Disc Park in Lakewood! #k5evening

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — At Ft. Steilicom Disc Golf Park in Lakewood, you can find people of all ages and at all levels playing a round of disc golf. Watch the video above to see Team Evening tackle the unique sport!

It’s like ball golf, but with a disc and has elements of baseball and ultimate frisbee.

Mark Kilmer won a 2016 Disc Golf World Championship and currently runs a mobile pro shop. He's also a proud member of the Pierce County Disc Golf Players Association.

He said the sport has quickly grown in popularity.

“I’ve started playing 30 years ago and I’ve seen the sport grow in the last five years exponentially. Through covid, we were one of the only sports that you could come out and play and it’s been a huge boom to where vendors and manufacturers of the discs can’t keep up,” explained Kilmer.

An 18 round of disc golf typically takes two and a half hours versus five hours for traditional ball golf.

The Ft. Steilacoom Disc Golf Park is volunteer-run and maintained and is free for the public to use.

Kilmer recommends started with a disc for beginners until you get the hang of it.