17-year-old dies while hiking on Keekwulee Falls

The King County Sheriff's Office closed Denny Creek Trail for several hours Saturday during its investigation, turning several hikers away in the process.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 17-year-old died Saturday while hiking on Keekwulee Falls, which is located along the Denny Creek Trailhead, just a couple miles northwest of Snoqualmie Pass, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the King County Sheriff's Office said just before 8 a.m. Saturday, the 17-year-old slipped and fell while hiking on the Keekwulee Falls. Officials said he died from his injuries.

King County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, as well as its Major Crimes Unit, responded to the scene. Officials with the King County Sheriff's Office said that even though the death is not being investigated as suspicious, the Major Crimes Unit still responds when it's an "unexpected death."

Hikers KING 5 spoke with are shaken up by this unfortunate tragedy.

"Treat every decision with care when you're out in the wild because yeah you could make a mistake, you could slip, you could fall, there's always the opportunity to get hurt and yeah this obviously a terrible thing to happen," said Paul Otteni.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the King County Sheriff's Office.

