Watch Friday’s top moments from the Winter Olympics

Hitting nearly 14 feet on her opening rightside 900 cork Buick grab, China's Eileen Gu made a statement with her nearly-perfect women’s ski halfpipe run.

BEIJING, China — Team USA strives to add to their medal count. Athletes representing China and Germany gave strong performances Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A figure skating pair put up the highest score yet seen. Eileen Gu sets a record of her own. Team USA's closing ceremony flag bearer, Elana Meyers Taylor, is looking for a strong finish to the women's bobsled pairs event.

After winning gold in big air, Eileen Gu easily scored a 93.25 and took the lead on her first run in the women’s ski halfpipe final. She performed even stronger in her second run, ultimately scoring a 95.25.

Gu is the first action-sports athlete to earn three medals at the same Winter Olympics.

Team USA sits behind two German teams in women’s bobsled at the midway point. Elana Meyers Taylor says, “'We're gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.”

Meyers Taylor — who has hinted she might retire after these Games — would carry the American flag into Sunday night’s Closing Ceremony. She was supposed to be one of the flagbearers at the Opening Ceremony, but she couldn't do it because she was in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. She got out in time to compete.

Sui Wenjing and Han Chan of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate. Sui and Han won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

“I hate this sport,” Alexandra Trusova shouted at the side of the rink. “I won't go onto the ice again.” She made her statement after becoming the first woman to attempt five quadruple jumps in Olympic competition. Trusova won the silver medal, with Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova winning gold.

Canada prevailed over John Shuster and Team USA. The Canadians capitalized on a missed final shot by Shuster in the second-to-last end that turned a one-point edge into an insurmountable 8-5 lead. Shuster leaves Beijing empty-handed.

The U.S. team was coached by Sean Beighton, who was born in Edmonds and graduated from the University of Washington. Beighton told KING 5 going to the Winter Olympics has “been a childhood dream.”

Sweden and Britain are going for gold in the men’s final.

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points. LeDuc became the first nonbinary American athlete to compete at the Winter Games.

“Hopefully people watching this feel that there is space for them to come into figure skating and for them to be able to celebrate what makes them different,” LeDuc said.