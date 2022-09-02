x
Olympics

Friday Winter Olympics livestreams: Watch mixed team snowboardcross and US hockey

The exciting mixed team snowboardcross makes its Olympic debut Friday. Plus, the U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey action.

BEIJING, China — Mixed team snowboardcross makes its debut at the Winter Olympics Friday. Teams consist of one man and one woman. The men race against each other first. The time difference is transferred to their teammates and the women come down in staggered order. The first one to cross the line wins.

The U.S. and Canada face off in men’s hockey preliminaries. Quarterfinals continue in the women’s competition.

On the ice, the short track speedskaters take on the men’s 500 meters and women’s 1,000 meters heats. On the long track, the men compete in the grueling 10,000 meters. That’s 25 laps around the track.

RELATED: Cheer on these local athletes at the 2022 Winter Games

The U.S. women’s curling team faces China and the men wrap up the skeleton competition.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9 p.m. PST Thursday and midnight PST Saturday. Schedules may be subject to change due to weather and COVID-19 considerations. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

Thursday

10:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

11 p.m. PST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 15km Classical

Friday

Midnight PST: Speed Skating, Men’s 10,000m

12:40 a.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

12:40 a.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Slovakia

1 a.m. PST: Biathlon, Women’s Sprint 7.5km

1:45 a.m. PST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Large Hill Qualifying

3 a.m. PST: Short Track, Women's 1000m; Men's 500m heats; Men's 5000m relay semifinals

3:30: am PST: Day 7 Medal Ceremonies

4:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

4:20 a.m. PST: Skeleton, Men’s Heats 3 and 4

5:10 a.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Latvia vs. Finland

5:10 a.m. PST: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal

11 a.m. PST: NBC Daytime Coverage

5 p.m. PST: NBC Primetime Coverage

5:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

6 p.m. PST: Bobsled: Women’s Monobob Training

6 p.m. PST: Snowboarding, Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Finals

7 p.m. PST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Downhill Training

8:10 p.m. PST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Canada vs. United States

8:10 p.m. PST: Hockey, Women’s Quarterfinal

10:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

11:30 p.m. PST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x5km Relay

Midnight PST: Speed Skating, Women's Team Pursuit quarterfinals; Men's 500m

