Jacqueline Wiles, who grew up skiing White Pass, finishes 21st in the downhill

BEIJING, China — Jacqueline Wiles, who grew up skiing at White Pass, finished 21st during the women's downhill on Tuesday in Beijing, China during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Wiles finished in 1 minute, 34.60 seconds.
Corinne Suter of Switzerland took gold with a time of 1:31.87.
Sofia Goggia of Italy took silver with a time of 1:32.03.
Nadia Delago of Italy took bronze with a time of 1:32.44
Wiles made her first Olympic team in 2014.
In 2017, she earned her first World Cup downhill podium. In 2018 she earned another World Cup podium and a chance at her second Olympics.
Wiles was at the top of her game and was considered a contender to medal in South Korea. But just days before the Winter Games, Wiles crashed out at the World Cup event in Germany. Wiles tore her MCL, ACL and broke her leg.