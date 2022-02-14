Jacqueline Wiles, who grew up skiing White Pass, finishes 21st in the downhill

Jacqueline Wiles grew up skiing at White Pass and was a member of the White Pass Ski Club.

BEIJING, China — Jacqueline Wiles, who grew up skiing at White Pass, finished 21st during the women's downhill on Tuesday in Beijing, China during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Wiles finished in 1 minute, 34.60 seconds.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland took gold with a time of 1:31.87.

Sofia Goggia of Italy took silver with a time of 1:32.03.

Nadia Delago of Italy took bronze with a time of 1:32.44

Wiles made her first Olympic team in 2014.

In 2017, she earned her first World Cup downhill podium. In 2018 she earned another World Cup podium and a chance at her second Olympics.