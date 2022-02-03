x
Olympics

Winter Olympics livestreams for Friday: The Opening Ceremony

The nations of the world march into the Winter Olympics in Beijing and you can watch it live on Friday.

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed. It will also be replayed in primetime.

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9 p.m. PST Thursday and midnight Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

9:35 p.m. PST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

3:30 a.m. PST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 4 a.m. PST)

3 p.m. PST: Figure Skating Training

5 p.m. PST: NBC Primetime Opening Ceremony replay

5:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:45 p.m. PST: Snowboarding, Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

7 p.m. PST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Downhill Training

8:10 p.m. PST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Canada vs. Finland

9:15 p.m. PST: Ski Jumping, Men’s Normal Hill Qualification

10:05 p.m. PST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

11:45 p.m. PST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s Skiathlon Classical/Freestyle

