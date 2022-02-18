How to watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Here is everything you need to know about the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online.

BEIJING, China — Sunday's Closing Ceremony will wrap up the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Similar to the Tokyo Olympics, this year's Olympic sendoff is expected to be more scaled-back than in year's past because of the precautions surrounding COVID-19. Most athletes have competed and already returned to their home countries.

Here is everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online:

When is the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in China, which is 4 a.m. PST.

China is currently 16 hours ahead of the West Coast.

Where to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony?

Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will offer a live stream of the Closing Ceremony on Sunday at 4 a.m. PST.

When is the Closing Ceremony on TV?

Unlike the Opening Ceremony, NBC does not plan to broadcast the Closing Ceremony live on TV.

NBC's primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on TV, as well as on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.

NBC's primetime broadcast will then be replayed overnight.

Who is hosting the Closing Ceremony coverage?

As of Friday morning, NBC has yet to announce who will be hosting the Closing Ceremony coverage for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Closing Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics and PyeongChang Olympics was hosted by Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, along with Terry Gannon.