Watch Friday's top moments at the Winter Olympics

Here are some of the top moments from figure skating, ice dancing and the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

BEIJING, China — Winter Olympics are ramping up in Beijing as athletes get ready for the first full day of competition on Saturday.

Some athletes began competing early ahead of the Opening Ceremony, which aired live on KING 5 Friday morning, but happened Friday night in Beijing since the city is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

You can watch a replay of the Opening Ceremony Friday beginning at 5 p.m. on KING 5.

Beginning the day, Team USA's Nathan Chen won the team event's men's short program figure skating with a personal best score of 111.71 points - the second-highest score ever recorded in the short program. You can watch a clip of his performance below.

Team USA’s ice dancing pair of Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue extended the U.S. lead in the team figure skating event with the top score in the rhythm dance.

Watch their routine set to a melody of Janet Jackson songs in the player below.

The day ended in Beijing with the Opening Ceremony – the official kickoff for the games.

Team USA marched into National Stadium, otherwise known as the "Bird's Nest,” wearing uniforms designed by American designer Ralph Lauren.