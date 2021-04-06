How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, online and mobile

Here's how to stay up-to-date on the Tokyo Olympics and watch your favorite athletes compete, whether you're watching primetime on KING 5 or streaming online.

SEATTLE — Whether you are in front of a TV, a computer or a phone, you have multiple ways to watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are happening in 2021. NBC will broadcast an unprecedented 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage, including more than 5,500 hours of online streaming.

Watch the Olympics on TV

Coverage begins with the Opening Ceremony live on KING 5 on July 23 at 4 a.m. This is the first-ever live morning broadcast of the Opening Ceremony.

As it did for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, NBC will broadcast its primetime show live across all time zones. Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of the West Coast.

NBC’s evening primetime show will air daily on KING 5 followed by Prime West and Prime Plus. The primetime show will feature the Games’ most popular sports, including swimming, gymnastics, track and field and beach volleyball. You can also watch daytime coverage of the Olympics midday on KING 5.

Track KING 5's TV schedule and Olympics programming here.

Watch the Olympics online

Fans who have a cable or satellite subscription can see Olympics livestreams at nbcolympics.com. You can access the live, non-narrated feeds of every single event. You can also watch simulstreams of the NBC network and cable broadcasts in case you aren't in front of a TV.

NBC Sports App

Download the NBC Sports App for your phone, tablet or connected TV for access to live video and features.

The Olympic Zone