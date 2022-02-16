Learn about Washington’s ski, snowboard Olympians at this Snoqualmie Pass museum

The Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum highlights Washington’s Olympic success in skiing and snowboarding.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — There’s more to do at Snoqualmie Pass than just ski and snowboard. You can also learn about Winter Olympics history and the athletes that call Washington home.

The Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum (WSSSM) at Snoqualmie Pass is a small museum honoring Olympians and Paralympians from Washington, while also preserving the state’s ski and snowboard history. The museum is free and even features some medals from past Olympic Games.

The WSSSM opened five years ago, and gold medal winner Deb Armstrong is even on the board of directors.

“We’ve got the history for sure,” said Dave Moffett, president and co-founder of WSSSM. “We want to encourage other people to learn about this sport and participate in it.”

Moffett’s father, Webb Moffett, started the Summit at Snoqualmie in 1937, and his family owned the four resorts at the pass until 1997.

Dave Moffett said he hopes the public will visit the museum and get inspired to get into skiing and snowboarding after seeing the success of Olympians from Washington.