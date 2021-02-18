USA Basketball called Isaiah Thomas, who hopes NBA does next

There was a day last spring when Isaiah Thomas noticed he could lift his leg without any pain. That hadn't happened in years.

There was a day last spring when Isaiah Thomas noticed he could lift his leg without any pain. That hadn't happened in years.

This weekend, he plans to show the NBA what that means for his game. More than a year removed from his last NBA appearance, and nine months after surgery that he says fixed a bone-on-bone condition in his right hip, the 32-year-old Thomas has games to play.

The two-time All-Star with the Boston Celtics is suiting up with USA Basketball for a pair of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying games in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

And Thomas expects NBA teams to be watching. He last played on Feb. 3, 2020, for Washington.