US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams.

It was a much-needed win for the U.S., which had dropped consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia earlier this week.

The Americans got off to a strong start, racing out to a 20-4 lead. Stewart scored 10 points in the first quarter.