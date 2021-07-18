x
Olympics

US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams.
Credit: AP
United States guards Sue Bird (6) and Jewell Loyd (4) gather with teammates during a break while playing Nigeria in the first half of a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the U.S. beat Nigeria 93-62 in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams.

It was a much-needed win for the U.S., which had dropped consecutive exhibition games for the first time since 2011 with losses to the WNBA All-Stars and Australia earlier this week. 

The Americans got off to a strong start, racing out to a 20-4 lead.  Stewart scored 10 points in the first quarter.

Storm guard Jewell Loyd added 10 points.  Sue Bird had 9 points and 5 assists.

