US Olympic skiers describe the impact mental health can have on athletes

U.S. Olympic skiers Jackie Wiles and Breezy Johnson talk explain how mental health can impact athletes before and during competition.

SEATTLE — During the 2021 Summer Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles raised awareness about the importance of mental health. Biles withdrew from the Olympics because of her mental struggles and admitted she was scared to twist and turn in the air.

Biles said you need to put mental health first because if you don't, you're not going to enjoy your sport and you're not going to succeed.

Biles is not the only Olympic athlete that feels this way.

In 2018, less than a week before the Winter Olympics, U.S. skier Jackie Wiles crashed at a World Cup event in Germany. Wiles suffered leg and knee injuries and her Olympic dreams were dashed.

Wiles was physically unable to compete, and she would be mentally tested too.

"It's been tough, and you know there's times where I think what would have happened if I hadn't got hurt and going right into the Olympics off a podium, on a course that I knew I could ski really fast on,” said Wiles. “That kind of haunted me for a while.”

Wiles would rehab and get her body healthy, but that wasn't the toughest part of the grind.

“I think the hardest part of coming back is the mental toughness, with having an eagerness to want to go fast again,” explained Wiles. “Every time I'm coming back on snow, I feel like I'm in the physical shape that is enough, and my skiing gets to a point where I think I can be fast. But mentally, I get to a point where I hold back a little bit, out of maybe fear of re-injury or not 100% confidence in myself with my knee.”

Wiles said working with a sports psychologist helped a lot.

"I think by doing those talks with our sports psychologist, he really helped me get to a place of calm and peace in terms of having this approach, that if I'm stressed during a race or nervous or scared or anxious, I have tools that can help me get to a place of calm and focus," said Wiles.

Her teammate Breezy Johnson has also had her share of ups and downs. Johnson has been on the podium for several big races, but she's also suffered some major injuries. She knows mental health is something you can't take lightly, especially as you battle back from injuries.

"Nothing solves the issues that you're going through completely, because what you want and you know is going to solve it is to be back, to be racing again,” said Johnson. “I think what I worked a lot with Alex, who's my sports psychologist, on sort of trying to find the root of what was making me unhappy or was making me anxious because I had a lot of anxiety as well.”

Johnson stressed over a lack of control. She feared the uncertainty of when or if she'd ever return to a sport that's loved and blessed her for so many years. She was angry and sad but credits her phycologist for helping her put her emotions back in check.