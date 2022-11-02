Top 2022 Winter Olympics moments for Saturday: Snowboarding, hockey, skating

From snowboarding to skating, here are the top video moments Saturday from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — Team USA scores gold in mixed team in snowboarding following this week’s historic moment as Shaun White had his final run Thursday at the Beijing Winter Olympics, 16 years after winning the first of his three gold medals.

Mikaela Shiffrin took a training run as she considers whether or not to compete after not finishing her slalom runs Monday or Wednesday and came in ninth in the super-G Friday.

Snowboarding

American Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy's Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner.

Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin got her first taste of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course as she considers whether or not to compete in the event at the Winter Olympics.

Hockey

Kenny Agostino scored a crucial goal against Canada with a bomb from the point to give the Americans a 4-2 lead in their preliminary tilt. The U.S. leads Group A with 6 points and is virtually assured of a spot in the quarterfinals. Before that, the Americans play Germany in the final preliminary match-up on Sunday.

Speed Skating

United States speed skater Austin Kleba made his Olympic debut in the men's 500m event. The 22-year-old took a spill after crossing the finish line, but he laughed it off later.

Figure Skating