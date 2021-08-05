Tom Daley finished his Olympics knitting project, and it's amazing

Daley, 27, won a gold medal in Men's Synchronized 10m Platform diving, but he also made something custom to remember his Tokyo adventure forever.

TOKYO, Japan — British diver Tom Daley may have won a gold medal in Tokyo, but the real prize has been winning our hearts with his viral knitting in the stands while supporting fellow Olympians.

On July 25, Daley and his diving partner Matty Lee won Olympic gold in the Men's Synchronized 10m Platform competition. While Daley waits for his next event, Men's 10m Platform – which begins Friday, he managed to go viral sitting in the stands.

The Men's 3m Springboard preliminaries are underway, in the meantime on the stands...Tom Daley is knitting 🧶😉#OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/HI4rREH4lf — FINA (@fina1908) August 2, 2021

Yes, Tom knits.

Daley, 27, has a passion for knitting. And while he's been sitting in the stands supporting other athletes, he's been working on a project to ensure he never forgets his experience in Tokyo – as if his gold medal wasn't enough.

"When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future," Daley said in an Instagram post Thursday. "I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!"

And while he’s quietly been sitting in the stands knitting, the world has been taking notice.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

Team Great Britain on Twitter even made a cheeky post about lobbying for knitting to be made an official Olympic sport.

An update from @TomDaley1994's knitting 🤩



The campaign to make it an Olympic sport starts here!#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/JBeNCcgTnd — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 2, 2021

Daley is so into his knitting, he’s even got a separate Instagram account dedicated to his passion. And frankly, it’s adorable.

He knits sweaters for his friends, jumpers for dogs, and outfits for his 3-year-old son. Daley’s husband, Academy Award winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, has even modeled some of the creations on the Instagram page.

He even made something to hold his fancy new medal in:

This is Daley’s fourth journey to the Olympic games and his first gold medal. He took the bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and the bronze again in London in 2012. His Olympic debut was in Beijing in 2008 at the age of 14.

He’s come a long way.

Daley may have collected his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, but the thing we’ll remember the most is his passion and dedication.

Keep inspiring us, Tom!

Here is Tom’s completed Tokyo Olympics jumper!

Because the jumper and Tom are so awesome, here are just a bunch of other things Tom has created: