Stunning drone display dazzles during Tokyo Opening Ceremony

During the Opening Ceremony, 1,824 drones created the Tokyo 2020 emblem and then transformed into a revolving globe high in the sky.

WASHINGTON — One of the most talked about moments of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics featured hundreds of drones flying over the National Stadium in Japan.

The display happened as John Lennon's "Imagine" played and prompted rave reviews from those watching at home and from inside and outside the stadium.

In total, there were 1,824 drones that showed off the Tokyo 2020 emblem and then transformed into a revolving globe high in the sky.

While the Olympic Stadium was largely empty, because fans had been banned, the Olympians who took part in the parade of athletes got an extra special view of the display.

A company spokesperson confirmed the drones were from Intel, which has put on memorable shows around the world including the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

People outside of the stadium shared video of the mesmerizing display over Tokyo's night sky.

Drone light show in the sky.

Theme of #olympic opening ceremony is “United by emotion” pic.twitter.com/a9VXldQpyv — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) July 23, 2021

1800 drones starting their formation to form a shiny globe as part of the Tokyo 2020 olympics opening ceremony #tokyo2020 #drones pic.twitter.com/aRCkmpCW0d — Hendrik (@Hendrikxjp) July 23, 2021

The official Olympics Twitter account even shared its own "Drone appreciation post" with video of the display.

🚨 Drone appreciation post! 🚨



1,824 drones light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium as the #Tokyo2020 emblem seamlessly becomes a revolving globe. 😍🌏#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/mcGteqdJ7n — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

This isn't the first time drones have played a big part at the Olympics in recent years. In 2018, drones were used as part of a light show at the PyeongChang medal ceremony.

A light show had also been planned for the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony but had to be scrapped due to unexpected last-minute “logistical challenges.”