Tokyo Olympics medal count among athletes with western Washington ties

SEATTLE — Dozens of athletes with ties to western Washington are competing at the Tokyo Olympics, and some of them have already picked up medals.
See a complete medal count of all athletes competing at the Olympics broken down by country here.
Medal count among local athletes
Gold: 0
Silver: 3
Bronze: 2
Gymnastics
Jordan Chiles, Vancouver, Wash. native, competing for USA: Silver in team final
Softball
Ali Aguilar, University of Washington graduate, competing for USA: Silver
Danielle Lawrie, University of Washington graduate, competing for Canada: Bronze
Jen Salling, University of Washington graduate, competing for Canada: Bronze
Equestrian
Adrienne Lyle, Whidbey Island native, competing for USA: Silver in team dressage