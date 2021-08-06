x
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics medal count among athletes with western Washington ties

These are the athletes with ties to western Washington who have won medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

SEATTLE — Dozens of athletes with ties to western Washington are competing at the Tokyo Olympics, and some of them have already picked up medals.

Medal count among local athletes

Gold: 0
Silver: 3
Bronze: 2

Gymnastics

Jordan Chiles, Vancouver, Wash. native, competing for USA: Silver in team final

Softball

Ali Aguilar, University of Washington graduate, competing for USA: Silver

Danielle Lawrie, University of Washington graduate, competing for Canada: Bronze

Jen Salling, University of Washington graduate, competing for Canada: Bronze

Equestrian

Adrienne Lyle, Whidbey Island native, competing for USA: Silver in team dressage

