Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

Men’s soccer is underway and Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team get a chance to practice in the venue they’ll be competing in next week.

About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.

In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training – practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.

Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.

RELATED: How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

2:00am ET: Softball, Italy vs. Australia

2:10am ET: Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker

3:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain

4:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France

4:00am ET: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea

4:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

4:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia

6:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia

7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa

7:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany

7:30am ET: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany

9:00am ET: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania

11:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage

5:30pm ET: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)

 7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls, pair, double sculls and quadruple sculls heats

    

