Olympics top moments for Feb. 9: Lindsey Jacobellis gets 1st USA gold

Team USA scored its first gold at the games from Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross, and snowboarders Shaun White and Chloe Kim make their 2022 debuts.

BEIJING, China — Team USA brought home its first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, thanks to snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis.

Check out some of Wednesday's best highlights from Team USA below:

SNOWBOARDING

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to secure an Olympic gold medal, at the same time earning the USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White came through once again, executing a double McTwist 1260 in his second run of qualifying (that had cost him a fall on his first) to place fourth and advance to the final.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of Team USA landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 on her first run of women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

ALPINE SKIING

For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete her first run in a technical competition, eliminating her from the women's slalom.

FREESTYLE SKIING