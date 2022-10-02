Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim go for gold: Thursday’s Winter Olympics top moments

Team USA gained three medals on Thursday, boosting them to the top five in the Olympic medal count.

BEIJING, China — Team USA nabbed three gold medals on day six of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing Thursday. The United States is now in the top five in the Olympic medal count, with four golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Here are some of the best video highlights from the day:

American figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men’s singles figure skating competition. Chen recorded the highest score ever in the short program with 113.97. He then followed it up with a spectacular free program to win gold.

Chen's score beat Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, who earned silver, and Japan’s Shoma Uno, who claimed bronze. This is the first gold medal by an American male in the singles competition since Evan Lysacek's gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Chloe Kim won gold in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe final. Kim is the first woman to repeat as Olympic halfpipe champion. She won gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Queralt Castellet of Spain finished in second and Sena Tomita of Japan won bronze. Team USA has now won five of the seven Olympic gold medals in the history of women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Team USA shutout China 8-0 in the host country's Olympic men's hockey debut. Forward Sean Farrell led the way with 3 goals and two assists. Noah Cates, Brendan Brisson, Brian O'Neill, Ben Meyers and Seattle Kraken prospect Matty Beniers also scored for the Americans.

Beniers, who was drafted by the Seattle Kraken with the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, had five shots on goal and won eight faceoffs for Team USA.

Team USA's mixed team aerials made its Olympic debut Thursday, winning a gold medal. Four-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell and Olympic rookies Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis made up the team. It was Lillis' triple jump that secured the gold medal for the United States.