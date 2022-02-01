How to watch Team USA compete in curling live at the Winter Olympics

BEIJING, China — The U.S. will be represented in all three curling competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics – men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
The men’s team will be defending its 2018 gold medal, led again by skip John Shuster. The men’s team is coached by Sean Beighton, who was born in Edmonds and graduated from the University of Washington.
All the competitions begin with a round robin format followed by semifinals and the medal rounds.
Here is when to see Team USA compete live at the Games. A game with a network listed in parentheses means it's airing on TV live, but the schedule is subject to change. For all other games, consult your local listings for replays on the NBC networks.
All events are also streamed live online and can be seen by clicking on the links. Cable, satellite or streaming service verification is required to watch online.
Mixed Doubles
- USA vs. Australia: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Italy: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 5:05 p.m. PST (USA Network)
- USA vs. Norway: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 9:05 p.m. PST (USA Network starting at 10:30 p.m. PST)
- USA vs. Sweden: Thursday, Feb. 3, 9:35 p.m. PST (USA Network starting at 10:30 p.m. PST)
- USA vs. China: Friday, Feb. 4, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Canada: Saturday, Feb. 5, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Czech Republic: Saturday, Feb. 5, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- USA vs. Switzerland: Sunday, Feb. 6, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Great Britain: Sunday, Feb. 6, 5:05 p.m. PST
- Mixed Doubles semifinals: Monday, Feb. 7, 4:05 a.m. PST
- Mixed Doubles bronze medal game: Monday, Feb. 7, 10:05 p.m. PST
- Mixed Doubles gold medal game: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 4:05 a.m. PST
Men’s
- USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Sweden: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Great Britain: Thursday, Feb. 10, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- USA vs. Norway: Friday, Feb. 12, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Canada: Saturday, Feb. 12, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- USA vs. China: Sunday, Feb. 13, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Switzerland: Monday, Feb. 14, 5:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Italy: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Denmark: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- Men’s semifinals: Thursday, Feb. 17, 4:05 a.m. PST
- Men’s bronze medal game: Thursday, Feb. 17, 10:05 p.m. PST (USA Network)
- Men’s gold medal game: Friday, Feb. 18, 10:05 p.m. PST
Women’s
- USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- USA vs. Denmark: Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. China: Thursday, Feb. 10, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Great Britain: Saturday, Feb. 12, 4:05 a.m. PST
- USA vs. Sweden: Saturday, Feb. 12, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. South Korea: Sunday, Feb. 13, 5:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Switzerland: Monday, Feb. 14, 10:05 p.m. PST
- USA vs. Canada: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)
- USA vs. Japan: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 4:05 a.m. PST
- Women’s semifinals: Friday, Feb. 18, 4:05 a.m. PST
- Women’s bronze medal game: Saturday, Feb. 19, 4:05 a.m. PST
- Women’s gold medal game: Saturday, Feb. 19, 5:05 p.m. PST (CNBC)