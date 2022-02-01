How to watch Team USA compete in curling live at the Winter Olympics

Here is when to see Team USA compete at the Winter Olympics in men's, women's and mixed doubles curling live on TV and online.

BEIJING, China — The U.S. will be represented in all three curling competitions at the 2022 Winter Olympics – men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.

The men’s team will be defending its 2018 gold medal, led again by skip John Shuster. The men’s team is coached by Sean Beighton, who was born in Edmonds and graduated from the University of Washington.

All the competitions begin with a round robin format followed by semifinals and the medal rounds.

Here is when to see Team USA compete live at the Games. A game with a network listed in parentheses means it's airing on TV live, but the schedule is subject to change. For all other games, consult your local listings for replays on the NBC networks.

All events are also streamed live online and can be seen by clicking on the links. Cable, satellite or streaming service verification is required to watch online.

Mixed Doubles

Men’s