Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.
For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.
In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
8:00am ET: NBC Daytime, Part 1
12:30pm ET: NBC Daytime, Part 2
8:00pm ET: NBC Primetime
12:00am ET Sunday: NBC Primetime Plus
12:00am ET: Trampoline, Men's qualification and final
12:30am ET: Shooting, Mixed Team Trap final
1:00am ET: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Hungary
2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 3m springboard semifinal
2:00am ET: Tennis, Women's Singles bronze medal match
2:50am ET: Weightlifting, Men's 81kg Group A
3:00am ET: Shooting, Women's 3-Position Rifle final
3:30am ET: Rugby, Women's medal matches
4:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 1
4:00am ET: Judo, Mixed Team finals
5:00am ET: Tennis, Women's Singles gold medal match
5:30am ET: Fencing, Women's Team Sabre medal matches
5:50am ET: Weightlifting, Men's 96kg Group A
6:00am ET: Baseball, South Korea vs. USA
6:00am ET: Track and Field, Session 5
6:10am ET: Track and Field, Men's Long Jump qualifying
7:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 2
7:15am ET: Track and Field, Men's Discus final
8:00am ET: Men’s Basketball, USA vs. Czech Republic
8:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 3
8:35am ET: Track and Field, Mixed 4x400m Relay final
9:00am ET: Beach Volleyball, Lucky Loser Match 4
8:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 1
8:10pm ET: Track and Field, Session 6
9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Round of 16 Match 2
9:00pm ET: Men's Golf, final round
9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in men's and women's 50m freestyle, men's 1,500m freestyle and men's and women's 4x100m medley relays
9:35pm ET: Track and Field, Women's Shot Put final
11:00pm ET: Baseball, Knockout stage, teams TBD
11:00pm ET: Tennis, Men's Singles gold medal match