Olympics livestreams, July 31: Women’s 100-meter track final, last day of swimming

Medals will be awarded the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle, the women’s 100-meter track final and the debut of the mixed 4x400-meter medley relay.

Medals in the first major events of track and field will be decided Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics while the final medals in swimming will be awarded.

For the first time, there will be an Olympic champion in the mixed 4x400-meter relay in track. Two men and two women will each run a full lap, and each team can decide what order they go in. Also, the title of world’s fastest woman will be decided in the 100-meter final.

In the pool, it’s a full-on splash-and-dash sprint as the men’s and women’s 50-meter freestyle finals are held. The men’s 1,500-meter final makes its Olympic debut and the competition wraps up with the men’s and women’s 4x100 medley relays.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.