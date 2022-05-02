Monday Olympics livestreams: Nathan Chen is back; US vs. Canada hockey

Nathan Chen takes the ice again in the men’s figure skating short program and the U.S. and Canada renew their rivalry in women’s hockey.

BEIJING, China — A lot of U.S. stars will be on the ice and slopes Monday. Coming off his stellar performance in the team figure skating competition, Nathan Chen takes the ice again in the men’s short program.

In a rematch of the 2018 gold medal shootout, the U.S. women’s hockey team faces Canada in preliminary round play.

U.S. flagbearer Brittany Bowe takes the ice for the women’s 1,500-meter speedskating event. Finals will also be held in the men’s 1,000-meter and women’s 500-meter short track events.

The first-ever medals will be awarded in the women’s freestyle skiing Big Air competition.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 9 p.m. PST Sunday and midnight on Tuesday, but weather and COVID-19 conditions could require schedule changes. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 7

4:05 a.m. PST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Semifinals

3 p.m. PST: Figure Skating Training