Puyallup teen is first Washingtonian on US Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team

Lennox Hopkins-Wilkins, who's from Puyallup, is an alternate for the U.S. Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Russia has typically dominated rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Olympics, but that could change if a teen from Puyallup has anything to say about it.

Lennox Hopkins-Wilkins, 17, is the first person from Washington to land a spot on the Olympic rhythmic gymnastics team. As an alternate, she's on stand-by but is also looking ahead to Paris in 2024.

The rhythmic gymnastics competition begins Thursday with medal events starting Friday. Watch the qualifying round starting at 6:20 p.m.

"Rhythmic gymnastics is a combination of apparatus and difficulty, along with flexibility and strength," Hopkins-Wilkins said.

Inspired by her older sister, who's now a dancer for Cirque du Solei, Hopkins-Wilkins started competitive dancing at two years old. However, after a battle with stage fright, her mom decided she needed a change, so she signed her up for rhythmic gymnastics.

"She told me that she wanted to kind of still find something where you can be artistic and have that dance aspect to it," Hopkins-Wilkins said.

After turning seven, Hopkins-Wilkins came to Evergreen Rhythmics and met coach Olga Niculita, who was once a gymnast in Russia.

"When Lennox came, I could tell she was already a little firecracker, and she enjoys performance," Niculita said.

In rhythmic gymnastics, there are four different apparatuses, including a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbons. Athletes get 90 seconds to perform with each and they take the best all-around score.

"The scoring system is divided in rhythmic gymnastics,” Niculita said. “They will score you on an artistic component, which is musicology and expression. They will score you on the difficulty level that will include your body skills and apparatus skills and also technical performance."

Since 2017, Hopkins-Wilkins has done quite well competing in national and international meets.

"You have to be so versatile in everything because you have to be strong, but you have to be limber and flexible at the same time, and you have to show, you know, how to dance, but you have to be so focused at the same time on whatever you're handling," Hopkins-Wilkins said.

In 2021, Hopkins-Wilkins helped the U.S. win a bronze medal at the Pan American Games and finished third at nationals, which helped her seal up her selection to be named as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team.