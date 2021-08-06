Hocker edges Centrowitz in the 1,500

Oregon's Cole Hocker won the 1,500 meters at the U.S. track & field trials, but it is uncertain whether he’ll go to Tokyo because he hadn’t run the Olympic standards

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon sophomore Cole Hocker won the 1,500 meters at the U.S. track and field trials, but it is uncertain whether he’ll go to Tokyo because he hadn’t run the Olympic standard.

Hocker finished in a personal best 3 minutes, 35.28 seconds, edging former Oregon standout and former Huskies assistant coach Matthew Centrowitz Jr., who finished in 3:35.34.

Centrowitz makes his third Olympic team. He won gold at the 2016 Brazil Games.

Hocker poured on the speed down the stretch, catching Centrowitz as the crowd at Hayward Field wildly cheered. Yared Nuguse also made the Olympic team, finishing third in 3:36.19.

Hocker just missed out on the Olympic standard by .28 seconds, so now he’ll wait for a ruling on whether he can compete.