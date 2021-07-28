Former UW star Kelsey Plum helps US women’s hoops to 3-on-3 Olympic gold

Kelsey Plum, a former UW basketball star, led all scorers in the Olympic tournament with 55 points.

The U.S. team of Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, and Jackie Young have won the first women’s gold medal in the new Olympic sport of 3-on-3 basketball.

Plum scored all five of her points early to help the Americans take the lead, and they held on for an 18-15 win over the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, led all scorers in this tournament, too. She finished with 55 points over the course of the five-day event, in which the U.S. played nine games and only lost one.

At UW, Plum averaged 25.4 points per game. She now plays professionally for the Las Vegas Aces.

Earlier, China beat France 16-14 for the bronze medal and Serbia defeated Belgium 21-10 in the men’s third-place game.